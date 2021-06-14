India’s official COVID-19 death toll nowhere close to real extent of damage: Owaisi

AIMIM MP alleged that every study on COVID-19 casualties points to unrecorded deaths,

Updated: 14th June 2021 11:10 am IST
AIMIM chief and Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi. (File photo)

Hyderabad: AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday alleged that India’s death toll from COVID-19 is “nowhere close to the real extent of damage” and accused the Centre of botching up the actual number of casualties.

He stated that families who have lost a dear one deserve to be counted.

“This piece reiterates what I’ve been saying: India’s official death toll from #covid is nowhere close to real extent of damage. How long will govt botch numbers to make itself feel good? Families who have lost a dear one deserve to be counted. This piece also quotes @YRDeshmukh,” tweeted Owaisi. He also shared an article that claimed that India’s COVID-19 deaths were much higher than officially stated.

Stating that the government’s data on coronavirus deaths is not validated, the AIMIM MP alleged that every study on COVID-19 casualties points to unrecorded deaths.

“Govt has responded to this piece by saying that these studies aren’t ‘validated’ but neither is govt’s own data. Every study on covid deaths points to unrecorded deaths. Instead of honestly reviewing, govt initiates hit job,” said Owaisi in another tweet.

