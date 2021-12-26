India’s Omicron tally climbs to 422

New Delhi: India registered 6,987 fresh Covid cases and 162 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Sunday. The Omicron infection tally climbed to 422 across the nation.

With the addition of the new deaths, the toll has reached 4,79,682.

Out of total Omicron positive cases, 130 have been discharged. So far 17 states have reported cases of Omicron infection, the Union health ministry further said.

The recovery of 7,091 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,42,30,354. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.40 per cent, the highest since March 2020.

India’s active caseload is presently at 76,766. Active cases constitute 0.22 per cent of the country’s total positive cases, which is the lowest since March 2020.

Also in the same period, a total of 9,45,455 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 67.19 crore cumulative tests.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate at 0.62 per cent has remained less than 1 per cent for the last 42 days now.

The daily positivity rate stands at 0.74 per cent, which has also remained below 2 per cent for last 83 days and less than 3 per cent for 118 consecutive days now.

With the administration of 32,90,766 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid inoculation coverage has reached 141.37 crore as of Sunday morning.

More than 17.90 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered, according to the health ministry as of Sunday morning.