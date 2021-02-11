India’s only seaplane still in Maldives for maintenance

Ahmedabad: India’s only seaplane that operates between Kevadia and Sabarmati riverfront was sent to the Maldives on February 3 for maintenance purpose. Spicejet that operates it had said that it will return in three days.

However, it is still in the South Asian Country and there is no clarity when it will return to Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Hindustan Times reported.

It is not the first time, earlier too, it had flown to Maldives.

The seaplane service was inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi on October 31 to promote tourism. However, the service was discontinued within a month of its launch. Later, it resumed on December 30.

It may be mentioned that the plane is owned by Maldivian company.

Meanwhile, the airlines revealed that it is going to launch of 24 more domestic flights.