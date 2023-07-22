India’s popular actress: Samantha beats Alia, Deepika; TOP 10

Mumbai: The highly anticipated list of India’s popular female stars by Ormax Media (June 2023), has finally been released, leaving fans and industry insiders surprised by the latest rankings as south industry has surpassed Bollywood once again.

With the entertainment landscape constantly evolving, this comprehensive list showcases the reigning queens of the Indian film industry who have captured the hearts of audiences nationwide.

Samantha Becomes India’s Popular Female Star

Despite taking a sabbatical and making very few on-screen appearances due to her health issues, south actress Samantha has remarkably emerged as one of India’s most popular female actresses. She defeated top powerful actresses like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif to grab the first rank.

Samantha (Instagram)

On the professional front, Samantha has two big most-awaited projects of her career — Hindi version of Citadel with Varun Dhawan and Tollywood movie Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda.

List Of Top 10 Popular Actresses Of India

Samantha Alia Bhatt Deepika Padukone Nayanthara Kajal Aggarwal Trisha Katrina Kaif Kiara Advani Keerthy Suresh Rashmika Mandanna

Ormax Stars India Loves: Most popular female film stars in India (Jun 2023) #OrmaxSIL pic.twitter.com/7f0KbPn0MT — Ormax Media (@OrmaxMedia) July 21, 2023

