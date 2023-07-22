India’s popular actress: Samantha beats Alia, Deepika; TOP 10

The south industry has once again surpassed Bollywood in the latest rankings

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd July 2023 2:35 pm IST
India's popular actress: Samantha beats Alia, Deepika; TOP 10
Alia Bhatt, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Deepika Padukone (Instagram)

Mumbai: The highly anticipated list of India’s popular female stars by Ormax Media (June 2023), has finally been released, leaving fans and industry insiders surprised by the latest rankings as south industry has surpassed Bollywood once again.

With the entertainment landscape constantly evolving, this comprehensive list showcases the reigning queens of the Indian film industry who have captured the hearts of audiences nationwide.

Despite taking a sabbatical and making very few on-screen appearances due to her health issues, south actress Samantha has remarkably emerged as one of India’s most popular female actresses. She defeated top powerful actresses like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif to grab the first rank.

Hyderabad: Samantha's health turns critical? Read viral reports
Samantha (Instagram)

On the professional front, Samantha has two big most-awaited projects of her career — Hindi version of Citadel with Varun Dhawan and Tollywood movie Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda.

List Of Top 10 Popular Actresses Of India

  1. Samantha
  2. Alia Bhatt
  3. Deepika Padukone
  4. Nayanthara
  5. Kajal Aggarwal
  6. Trisha
  7. Katrina Kaif
  8. Kiara Advani
  9. Keerthy Suresh
  10. Rashmika Mandanna

What’s your take on the above list? Comment below.

