India’s representation in UN must be strengthened, says Raj Governor

Jaipur, Jan 19 : Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Tuesday expressed the need to strengthen India’s representation in the United Nations in the context of rapid changes taking place globally and in the wake of providing more attention to issues including security, health and peace.

He also called for developing a common understanding of mutual trust and cooperation among countries globally through the United Nations.

Mishra was speaking at the International Conference on ‘United Nations and International Peace’ organised by Sardar Patel Police University. He said that the objectives of the establishment of the United Nations and its relevance in this era need to be widely discussed at all levels.

“There have been many achievements of the United Nations in the last 75 years, but there have been many occasions like the Covid-19 epidemic when the need of serious introspection has arisen in front of the United Nations.”

He emphasised the United Nations to work for common interests for the development of nations equally.

Mishra said that even though there has not been a world war in this time, but some countries have waged a proxy war against their neighbours. “Some countries are openly promoting terrorism. This biggest humanitarianism continues to be a major crisis.”

He called on the United Nations to come forward and play an effective role in this overall scenario.

The Governor stated that the United Nations has not been able to play a very effective role in preventing epidemics, terrorism, violence and civil wars in the world due to the veto power system. “It needs to rethink the needs of nations at the international level and the new challenges of security, peace,” he added.

Referring to the ideology of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ and world peace and tolerance of Indian culture, Mishra said that it is necessary to work with the same thinking in the United Nations.

He said that India has sent its troops in 50 peace operations to establish peace. “More than 800 Indian peacekeepers have recently been awarded medals for service in the United Nations Mission in South Sudan, it is a matter of pride for us.”

The Governor said that the United Nations needs to convince the weaker sections and countries that it is aware of its duties towards them. He said that all nations need to act on this common understanding that no action should be done by them which will harm the people of other countries.

Earlier, Dr. Alok Tripathi, Vice Chancellor of Sardar Patel Police University, amongst many prominent personalities, shared their views on the role and future direction of the United Nations.

