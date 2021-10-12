India’s security policy got boost only after 2014: RSS chief

New Delhi: Praising the work of the Narendra Modi government, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said that it was only after 2014 that India’s security policy started getting priority in the agenda of the government.

Bhagwat said that earlier the security policy was given less preference before the national policy but after 2014 the whole attitude changed and now the security policy gets top priority in the government.

Bhagwat’s statement came amid continued criticism by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who has been targeting the Modi government for a failed defence policy, especially in view of the India-China standoff in eastern Ladakh. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was also present there.

Speaking at a book release function on Veer Savarkar, Bhagwat alleged that a big gameplan to defame the Sangh Pariwar and Veer Savarkar was carried out after Independence, but it failed. Describing Veer Savarkar as a true nationalist, Mohan Bhagwat said that all his predictions are coming true today.

The RSS chief once again reiterated that the ancestors of all those living in India are the same irrespective of their caste and creed. All the people living in India are Hindus, he said, adding the meaning of Hinduism here is very broad.

He also advised people of all faiths to live together. Bhagwat said, “what happens in our Parliament. Except physical fight, everything happens, but later everyone comes out and laughs together, jokes, hugs.”

The Sangh chief said all the religions that came to India were welcomed. “So don’t talk of separation, don’t talk of special rights.”

Objecting to the use of the word minority, Mohan Bhagwat said that there is no such thing as minority. “We are one, we are the inheritors of the same culture, in spite of differing rituals and languages. No appeasement, and welfare of all. Everyone has rights, so also duties,” he added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, while describing Veer Savarkar as a true nationalist and realist, alleged that people of a particular ideology spread lies and misconceptions about him. He was, is and will be a great hero of the Indian freedom struggle, he said.

Rajnath Singh said that a lie was spread about Savarkar that he apologized to the British, whereas the truth is that this petition was filed as legal rights at the behest of Mahatma Gandhi so that he could come out of jail and join the freedom movement.