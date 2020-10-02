India’s September merchandise exports rise over 5% YoY

By News Desk 1Published: 2nd October 2020 9:00 pm IST
New Delhi, Oct 2 : India’s merchandise exports in September rose by 5.27 per cent on a year-on-year basis, official data showed on Friday.

The country shipped out merchandise worth $27.40 billion from $26.02 billion exported during the like period of the previous year.

According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the top five commodities that showed positive growth during September 2020 vis-a-vis September 2019 were other cereals, iron ore, rice, oilmeal and carpets.

On Thursday, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, in a tweet, said: “Make in India, Make for the World: Indian merchandise exports grow 5.27 per cent in Sep 20 as compared to last year. Another indicator of the rapid recovery of Indian economy as it surpasses pre-COVID levels across parameters.”

