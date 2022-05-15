India’s VP, world leaders arrive in UAE to express condolences on Prez Khalifa’s demise

Abu Dhabi: India’s Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and other world leaders descending on the United Arab Emirates (UAE); to offer condolences on the death of its president, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan passed away, aged 73, on Friday, May 13, after a brief illness.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu visited the UAE on Sunday, May 15 to offer condolences on behalf of the government of India to the UAE leadership.

Vice President @MVenkaiahNaidu arrives in Abu Dhabi to pay respects to HH Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Late President of UAE. pic.twitter.com/53OHdebhDk — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) May 15, 2022

French President Emmanuel Macron travelled to the UAE on Sunday to pay tribute to Sheikh Khalifa and “express his support” to his brother and successor, President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, and the Emirati people.

À Abou Dabi pour rendre hommage au Cheikh Khalifa ben Zayed Al Nahyan. Il était respecté de tous pour les valeurs de paix, d'ouverture et de dialogue qu'il incarnait. Mon soutien à son frère, nouvellement élu Président des Émirats arabes unis, ainsi qu’au peuple émirien. pic.twitter.com/dLxKLS7Kfb — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) May 15, 2022

Jordan’s King Abdullah, who had been on a working visit to the United States, arrived in the UAE on Friday to offer his condolences.

Other leaders who arrived in the country’s capital city, Abu Dhabi, to deliver their condolences over the death of Khalifa Bin Zayed, included—Pakistan’s Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Sultan Haitham of Oman, Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and Barham Salih, the Iraqi President, and Mustafa Al Kadhimi, the Iraqi Prime Minister.

Tunisian President Kais Saied and Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council in Sudan, were also in attendance,

Leaders from Saudi Arabia who also landed in Abu Dhabi included— Prince Saud bin Nayef, Governor of Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province; Prince Hossam bin Saud, Governor of Al Baha Region; and Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Saudi Minister of Energy.

Other Saudi royals included Prince Dr Abdulaziz bin Sattam, adviser to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki, Saudi Minister of Sports, and Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

From Bahrain came Prince Salman bin Hamad, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, and his son Prince Isa bin Salman.

#رئيس_الدولة يتقبل تعازي قادة الدول الشقيقة والصديقة في وفاة فقيد الوطن الشيخ خليفة.#وام pic.twitter.com/htEbYSYbIa — وكالة أنباء الإمارات (@wamnews) May 14, 2022

Sheikh Sabah Khalid bin Hamad, Kuwait’s Prime Minister and representative of the Emir of Kuwait, and Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad the personal representative of the Qatari Emir, were also there.

The Prime Minister of Lebanon, Najib Mikati, the Prime Minister of Algeria, Ayman bin Abdul Rahman, Mansour Azzam, the representative of the Syrian President, and Qurban Quli Berid Mammadov, the head of the Senate in Turkmenistan, were received in Abu Dhabi.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will travel to the UAE on Sunday, May 15 to pay his condolences.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also announced that he would visit the United Arab Emirates; to offer condolences.

US Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to visit United Arab Emirates (UAE) on May 16 to lead a presidential delegation and offer condolences on behalf of the US administration and Americans.

Maldivian’s President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih also announced he will travel to the UAE on Sunday to convey his condolences and sympathies.

Other leaders are also expected in Abu Dhabi to express their condolences over the demise of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed.