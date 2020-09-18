India’s World Bank Executive Director named new Pharma Secy

By News Desk 1 Published: 18th September 2020 11:24 pm IST
India's World Bank Executive Director named new Pharma Secy

New Delhi Sep 18 : IAS officer S. Aparna, who was serving as the World Bank’s Executive Director from India, has been appointed as next Secretary, Pharmaceuticals, under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, and will take over after the retirement of incumbent P.D. Vaghela, an official statement said on Friday.

Vaghela’s superannuation date is September 30.

A 1988-batch IAS officer of the Gujarat cadre, Aparna was appointed an Executive Director to the World Bank, representing the constituency of India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka in August 2017, and her three-year stint ended this year.

Aparna, 56, has held several top positions in Gujarat, including Principal Secretary, Economic Affairs, and Surat Municipal Commissioner, while she has also served as Joint Secretary, Urban Development at the Centre.

