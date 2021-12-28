Indications of community spread of Omicron in Telangana: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana health minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday said that there have been indications of community spread of the Omicron variant in the state.

“Three individuals without any travel history, have been infected with Omicron,” he added. The three infected patients from Hyderbad belong to different backgrounds.

A dialysis technician from a private hospital, a pregnant lady, and a software employee, have been found positive with the variant of the COVID-19 virus.

Rao also announced that frontline workers eligible for booster shots include municipal sanitation staff, press persons, and other groups at risk. All health care workers and police personnel are also eligible.

Out of the 62 people who tested positive for the Omicron variant, 46 have been fully vaccinated, 2 partially, and while 14 have not received a single dose of the vaccine.

The Directorate of Family Health and Public Welfare, Telangana, will open online bookings through the COWIN portal, from January 3, for the vaccination of children aged between 15 to 18 years, in all Municipal corporation areas.

For non-municipal corporation areas, children can walk in and take the vaccine at all government vaccination centers.