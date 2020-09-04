Indigenous FAU-G to replace PUBG with Akshay Kumar as its promoter

Hyderabad: Two days after the Central government banned PUBG- Mobile, one of the most popular games in India, popular Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has decided to launch its equivalent—FAU-G.

Supporting PM @narendramodi’s AtmaNirbhar movement, proud to present an action game,Fearless And United-Guards FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to @BharatKeVeer Trust #FAUG pic.twitter.com/Q1HLFB5hPt — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 4, 2020

It is a Multiplayer Action Game.

The game is based on real scenarios encountered by the Indian Security Forces to deal with both domestic and foreign threats. The game is expected to come into the market at the end of October with its first-level set in the Galwan Valley backdrop. It would be followed by third-person shooting gameplay in the subsequent releases. The game will be available on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

This has to be a joke. A game isn’t developed in 2 days.



The Modi govt literally banned PUBG citing “sovereignty & security of India” just so that their crony could launch a game called FAU-G.



I mean there’s not even a pretense anymore. The name literally is a give away. https://t.co/4lRDqRfmZU — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) September 4, 2020

Founder and Chairman of the gaming publisher, Vishal Gondal, said that it is a moment of pride to respond to PM Modi’s call and present the world a world-class game. It will not only help gamers in a virtual setting fight the forces of evil but also positively contribute to nation-building by supporting our martyrs,” a press release said.

“The 20% of its net proceeds would be donated to Bharat Ke Veer Trust,” adds Gondal.