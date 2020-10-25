IndiGo bars 9 journos for 15 days for ‘unruly behaviour’

News Desk 1Published: 26th October 2020 1:55 am IST

New Delhi, Oct 25 : IndiGo has banned nine journalists for 15 days for alleged unruly behaviour on a flight with Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut onboard.

The development comes after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) asked the airline to take action against the passengers responsible for unruly behaviour and protocol violations on the flight.

The incident occurred onboard flight ‘6E 264’, which was on its way to Mumbai from Chandigarh, on September 9.

The ban is underway and would end on October 30.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

