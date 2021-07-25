Indigo begins direct flight service from Hyderabad to Srinagar

GMR Hyderabad International Airport (GHIAL) today launched Indigo Airline’s maiden direct flight service from Hyderabad to Srinagar.

Senior officials from GMR Hyderabad International Airport along with Indigo team wished bon voyage to passengers and crew. The Indigo flights will operate between GMR Hyderabad International Airport to Srinagar four days a week-Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

IndiGo has listed city-wise guidelines for its international passengers flying to and from nine cities in seven nations in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The guidelines lists passengers who are exempt from foreign travel restrictions and the requirements they need to fulfill for the journey.

The international travel guidelines by IndiGo covers Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi in UAE, Doha in Qatar, Kuwait City in Kuwait, Male in Maldives, Muscat in Oman, Dhaka in Bangladesh, and Colombo in Sri Lanka.

IndiGo has warned that passengers not complying with the government regulations will not be allowed to board the flight. For passengers denied boarding, fare component is non-refundable, while non-airline taxes are refundable.