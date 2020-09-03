IndiGo commences Male-Kochi flight under air bubble deal

New Delhi, Sep 3 : Airline major IndiGo on Thursday commenced two weekly flights between India and Maldives under the air bubble agreement.

Recently, the first such arrangement in South-Asia was reached between both the governments.

Accordingly, IndiGo will operate flights on the Kochi-Male-Kochi route twice a week.

“Male will be connected to various domestic destinations in India from Kochi, while providing safe and hassle-free flying experience on board a lean, clean flying machine,” William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo, was quoted as saying in a statement.

“India is one of the key markets for inbound tourism for Maldives, while it receives a huge share of its medical tourists from Maldives. These flights will promote trade tourism and mobility, giving a boost to economic recovery in both the countries,” Boulter said.

As per the statement, the step is in accordance with the safe corridor provided by the local authorities where tourists can travel straight to their respective resorts from the airport without any hassle, in the absence of quarantine restrictions.

“Maldives opened its international border for tourists on July 15 since the inhabited islands and resort islands of Maldives have been largely unaffected by the current pandemic,” the statement said.

“Additionally, this arrangement would also facilitate and regularise the flow of Maldivians seeking medical treatment in India as well as a sizeable number of Indians working as nurses, teachers and resort workers in the Maldives,” it added.

