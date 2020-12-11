Indigo crew seen pulling luggage through Punjab’s fields

Chandigarh, Dec 11 : An Indigo crew was seen pulling their luggage on a narrow road between farm fields in Punjab while heading to the international airport near Chandigarh on Bharat Bandh day owing to closure of road links, as per a viral video.

Farmers observed a Bharat Bandh on December 8 to demand repealing of three farm laws.

The crew was on the way to the airport from a hotel in Chandigarh.

Ashok Raj, who shared the video, said the protesters blocked roads leading to the airport from Chandigarh and nearby places.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.