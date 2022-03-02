Indigo flight brings back 211 students from Ukraine

Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 2nd March 2022 11:59 am IST
MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar. Photo: ANI.

New Delhi: An Indigo flight carrying 211 students studying in the war-torn country, Ukraine, landed in Delhi on Tuesday.

Union MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, “This is one of the most complicated operations, Operation Ganga, because it is happening in the backdrop of conflict. It is the government’s mission to bring back all the students out of harm’s way and reunite them with their families. Private airlines and the Indian Air Force are responding to the Prime Minister’s call and it is a very satisfying thing to welcome these students. This mission will continue till every single student is brought back.”

Three more Indian Air Force aircraft are scheduled to fly to Poland, Hungary and Romania on Wednesday to ramp up the Centre’s efforts to evacuate Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine, informed IAF officials.

