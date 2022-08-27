IndiGo flight delayed by around six hours after bomb threat

Published: 27th August 2022

New Delhi: An IndiGo Chennai-Dubai flight got delayed by almost six hours due to a bomb threat which eventually turned out to be fake, officials said on Saturday.

Officials said that a comprehensive investigation exercise was taken by the concerned security agencies of the aircraft after an anonymous call about a bomb was received at the police control room.

Meanwhile, IndiGo airline in a statement on Saturday said: “Due to a specific bomb threat, IndiGo flight (6E 65) from Chennai to Dubai was delayed. As per the protocol, the aircraft was taken to a remote bay and bomb threat process was initiated. The flight was operated after a delay of about 6 hours from Chennai.”

The passengers of the flight and staff members were provided accommodations in the hours of the delay.

The police have taken action and nabbed the accused person.

