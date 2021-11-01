IndiGo starts flight from Hyderabad to Kanpur

Hyderabad: IndiGo’s direct maiden flight service from Hyderabad to Kanpur was launched on Monday from the Hyderabad International Airport at 12 noon.

According to a media release, senior officials from GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) along with the IndiGo officials, other airport stakeholders were at the terminal to see off the passengers and crew amidst a festive atmosphere.

The daily IndiGo Flight 6E 269 will depart from GMR Hyderabad International Airport at 12:00 p.m., and the return IndiGo Flight 6E 102 from Kanpur will arrive in Hyderabad at 16:35 p.m. Flights will operate between Hyderabad and Kanpur six times a week (i.e.Monday to Saturday).

As the number of COVID-19 cases is steadily coming down across India, the confidence in travel is gaining momentum. With ease in COVID-19 restrictions, the demand for air travel is gradually picking up across sectors. Airports are getting busier, and airlines are adding new flight routes connecting cities to new travel destinations while reviving the old ones, stated the release.

According to the CEO of GHIAL, Pradeep Panicker, there is a great demand for new destinations in Hyderabad and GHIAL is trying its best to cater to that demand.

Panicker said, “Our focus has also been on connecting Tier 2 cities across the nation. The gradually increasing passenger footfalls and resumption of many connections are an indication that the Indian Aviation industry is heading towards a bounce back.”

“GHIAL is continuously trying to sustain passenger confidence in air travel with strict adherence to Covid protocols at the airport and we are supported in this effort by all our stakeholders”, he added.

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad has been continuously witnessing, the highest post-COVID-19 passenger recovery amongst the metro airports. Hyderabad airport saw an increase in the number of flights across domestic sectors.

The airport recorded a substantial rise in air traffic movements (ATMs) in September which was close to 9000. On October 17, GHIAL recorded the highest domestic and international passenger footfall that crossed 50 thousand which is 81% of the pre-COVID-19 numbers.