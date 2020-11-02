IndiGo, Stemz Healthcare to offer RT-PCR test with flight bookings

News Desk 1Published: 3rd November 2020 1:46 am IST

New Delhi, Nov 2 : Airline major IndiGo has partnered with Stemz Healthcare to offer Covid-19 RT-PCR test to passengers travelling on domestic and international flights.

According to IndiGo, passengers can opt for “a home or lab visit” with over 200 collection centres in India.

“The service is also available in other countries including the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia,” the company said in a statement.

“In addition to a hassle-free travel experience, undertaking the Covid-19 RT-PCR test may also provide exemption from quarantine to the passengers,” it added.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Xi overcomes challenges to his authority in CCP central committee plenary
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 3rd November 2020 1:46 am IST
Back to top button