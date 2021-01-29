IndiGo to connect Kurnool with B’luru, Chennai, Visakhapatnam

Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh), Jan 29 : Giving a boost to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s vision to establish judicial capital in Kurnool town, leading domestic carrier IndiGo on Friday announced it will launch flights to Bengaluru, Visakhapatnam and Chennai starting March 28 from the Rayalaseema town.

“We are pleased to add Kurnool as our new domestic destination in our 6E network. It will strategically enhance regional connectivity in southern India, as Kurnool will be one of three capitals in the state,” said IndiGo’s chief strategy and revenue officer Sanjay Kumar.

Direct flights to the three destinations will be under the regional connectivity scheme (RCS) Udan, with bookings scheduled to open from February 1.

According to the airline officials, flights from Kurnool will enhance accessibility to more avenues for tourists as well as government officials travelling to and from the judicial capital.

The airline fixed airfare to Bengaluru at Rs 2,077, to Visakhapatnam at Rs 3,144 and to Chennai at Rs 2,463, which will run flights four days a week.

“These flights will not only strengthen connectivity within and from AP to Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, but also promote trade and commerce in the region,” said Kumar.

He said famous temples such as Ahobilam, Nallamala forest, Belum caves and others will attract tourists.

Kumar also recognized that Kurnool will be a node for the upcoming Hyderabad – Bengaluru Industrial Corridor.

The southern state’s chief minister has trifurcated the capital city, with a plan to establish the judicial capital in Kurnool, legislative capital in Amaravati and executive capital in Visakhapatnam.

