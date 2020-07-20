IndiGo to lay off 10% employees to combat economic crunch

Posted By Sana Sikander Last Updated: 20th July 2020 9:41 pm IST
New Delhi: IndiGo has decided to lay off 10 per cent of its workforce due to the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, its CEO Ronojoy Dutta said on Monday.

“From where things stand currently, it is impossible for our company to fly through this economic storm without making some sacrifices, in order to sustain our business operations,” Dutta said in a statement.

“Therefore, after carefully assessing and reviewing all possible scenarios, it is clear that we will need to bid a painful adieu to 10 per cent of our workforce. It is for the first time in the history of IndiGo that we have undertaken such a painful measure,” he added.

As on March 31, 2019, the airline had 23,531 employees on its payroll. 

Source: PTI
