IndiGo to start 38 domestic flights in September

By PTI|   Posted by Neha  |   Updated: 13th September 2021 8:19 pm IST

New Delhi: IndiGo on Monday said it will start 38 domestic flights in September to improve accessibility between metros and tier-2 or tier-3 cities.

IndiGo will operate new flights between Raipur-Pune, while restarting flights between Lucknow-Ranchi, Bengaluru-Vishakhapatnam, Chennai-Indore, Lucknow- Raipur, Mumbai-Guwahati, and Ahmedabad-Indore, the airline’s statement stated.

Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo said, “We are pleased to add 38 new flights to strengthen our domestic network.”

MS Education Academy

“These flights will cater to the increased demand for travel and improve accessibility between metro and tier 2/3 cities,” he added.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button