By IANS|   Published: 20th January 2021 8:12 pm IST
IndiGo transports over 2.1 mn vaccine doses in 8 days

New Delhi, Jan 20 : Airline major IndiGo has transported a total 5,785 kg of vaccine shipments from SII and Bharat Biotech between January 12 and 19, 2021.

The shipment contained 21.60 lakh vaccine doses.

In a statement on Wednesday, the airline said the shipments were moved from Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune to 16 locations, including Vijayawada, Guwahati, Patna, Odisha, Raipur, Bhopal, Thiruvananthapuram, Indore, Imphal, Agartala, Chandigarh and Udaipur, via 21 IndiGo flights.

“We will continue to partake in moving the vaccines from one part of the country to another. We look forward to supporting the nation in its hour of need,” said Ronojoy Dutta, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo.

