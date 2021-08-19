IndiGo’s UAE bound flights cancelled for a week

Industry insiders alleged that the airline ferried few passengers, who violated travel testing norms for entering the UAE.

By IANS|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 19th August 2021 3:39 pm IST
New Delhi: Airline major IndiGo’s United Arab Emirates (UAE) bound flights have been cancelled for a week.

The airline in a statement said that all flights to the gulf country have been cancelled due to operational issues

“Due to operational issues, all IndiGo flights to UAE stand cancelled till August 24, 2021,” the airline said in a statement.

“We have informed all our passengers and will support them with refunds or accommodation in other flights once we resume operations,” the statement further said.

