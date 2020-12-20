Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation unveils design of Ayodhya mosque

By ANI | Posted by Sameer | Updated: 20th December 2020 6:56 am IST
Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation on Saturday unveiled the design of the mosque and hospital to be constructed at the five-acre plot in Ayodhya.

Ayodhya: Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF) on Saturday unveiled the design of the mosque and hospital to be constructed at the five-acre plot in Ayodhya.

IICF was formed by Uttar Pradesh P Sunni Central Waqf Board after Supreme Court’s verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case in November last year. The Apex Court in its verdict in November last year had awarded the land to the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board.

In February this year, the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board accepted the five acres of land provided for the construction of the mosque in Ayodhya.

