Indonesia again raises concerns over CAA, Delhi violence

Jakarta: Indonesian government informed India about the concerns of organisations and civil society in that country regarding the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the communal violence in New Delhi.

India raises concerns with Indonesia over protests outside embassy in Jakarta, Medan Consulate (#ISIS flags can be seen).

Indonesia flags concerns raised by civil society groups over #CAA, #Kashmir and #DelhiRiots.https://t.co/R8M3BucIEp@indiatoday @IndianEmbJkt @suryodipuro pic.twitter.com/Z2X87kkYCs — Geeta Mohan گیتا موہن गीता मोहन (@Geeta_Mohan) March 17, 2020

Since the beginning of March, people have been protesting against the violence in New Delhi near the Indian missions in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta and Medan, the largest city of North Sumatra province.

Foreign ministry in Jakarta called India’s envoy to Indonesia, Pradeep Kumar to discuss the issue on February 28.

Civil society groups and Islamic non-government organisations organised protests in Jakarta on March 2, 6 and 13 and in Medan on March 2.

The protests began in the wake of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act which was passed in the Indian parliament on December 12, 2019. The Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) and representatives of Islamic mass organizations urged the Indian government to uphold justice and repeal discriminatory CAA which is against Indian Muslims.