Indonesia become fifth country to pull out of Thomas & Uber Cup

Jakarta, Sep 12 : Indonesia have pulled out of the upcoming Thomas Cup and Uber Cup badminton tournaments, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) said on Saturday.

Indonesia are the fifth team to pull out of the tournament after South Korea, Australia, Chinese Taipei and Thailand.

“BWF can confirm yesterday’s decisions by Badminton Korea Association and the Badminton Association of Indonesia to withdraw their teams from the TOTAL BWF Thomas and Uber Cup Finals 2020 in Aarhus, Denmark,” said the BWF in its statement.

“They join Australia, Chinese Taipei and Thailand as non-entrants.”

Indonesia are the most successful team in the Thomas Cup, having won the tournament 13 times and the third most successful in the Uber Cup with three titles. In their own statement, the Badminton Association of Indonesia (PBSI) said that the biggest reason for their pullout is their concern for the safety of the players.

“Second, athletes and officials voiced their doubts about taking part in this prestigious tournament because there was no guarantee from the BWF, if there were team members who were exposed to Covid-19, regarding who would be responsible for handling it and how to handle it next,” said the PBSI.

