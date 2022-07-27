Indonesia lifts restrictions on post-Fukushima food imports at Japan summit

Tokyo: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and visiting Indonesian President Joko Widodo held talks in Tokyo on Wednesday ahead of this year’s Group of 20 major economies’ summit in Bali in November which Widodo will host.

Following a summit meeting between the leaders, Kishida told a joint press conference that Indonesia has lifted all restrictions on imports of Japanese food products that were imposed in the wake of the Fukushima nuclear crisis in 2011.

Kishida said he was thankful for the move and that the lifting of import restrictions on food products from seven previously affected prefectures here would “encourages people in the disaster-hit areas.”

Widodo, for his part, said he asked Japan to ease or scrap tariffs it imposes on Indonesian tuna, pineapples and bananas.

He also passed on his condolences over the fatal shooting of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was gunned down during a stump speech earlier this month.

Widodo will conclude his visit to Japan with a meeting with Emperor Naruhito later in the day and will then depart for South Korea, Xinhua news agency reported quoting government officials here.