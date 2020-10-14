Indonesia reports 4,127 fresh Covid cases

News Desk 1Published: 14th October 2020 3:30 pm IST

Jakarta, Oct 14 : Indonesia’s Covid-19 cases rose by 4,127 within one day to 344,749, with the death toll adding by 129 to 12,156, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, 4,555 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 267,851, Xinhua news agency reported.

The virus has spread to all the country’s 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 1,038 new cases, West Java 442, West Sumatra 351, Riau 300 and East Java 299.

No new positive cases were reported in West Papua province.

Source: IANS

