Indonesia reports 5,854 new COVID cases, 215 deaths

Jakarta: The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 5,854 within one day to 719,219, with the death toll adding by 215 to 21,452, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

According to the Ministry, 6,302 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 589,978.

The virus has spread to all the country’s 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 1,678 new cases, Central Java 977, East Java 784, West Java 403, and South Sulawesi 337.

No more new positive cases were found in West Kalimantan province.

