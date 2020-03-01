menu
search
1 Mar 2020, Sun Islamic Calender
  • Top Stories
  • Popular
  • People Also Viewed
  • Poll
  • Share
  • Comments

Indonesia temporarily closes embassy in Seoul as COVID-19 spreads

Posted by Neha Published: March 01, 2020, 4:50 pm IST
Indonesia temporarily closes embassy in Seoul as COVID-19 spreads
ANI

Jakarta: The offices of the Indonesian Embassy and the Indonesian Investment Promotion Centre (IIPC) in South Korea’s capital city of Seoul have been temporarily closed after a COVID-19 case was reported in a nearby area.

The Indonesian Embassy complex and the IIPC office are located near Yeouido, Seoul’s main investment and financial district, where an employee of state-run Export-Import Bank of Korea was found to have COVID-19 on February 27.

Indonesian Ambassador to the Republic of Korea Umar Hadi said the closure is only temporary.

With the office closure, public service counters for the handling of visas, passports and consular services in the embassy will be closed temporarily. Extra safety measures to disinfect the embassy complex and the IIPC office are ongoing, he noted.

Source: ANI
Topics:
Top Stories

People Also Viewed

Go back to top
Designed by STL
Copyright © The Siasat Daily, 2020. All Rights Reserved