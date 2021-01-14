Indonesian Prez Widodo receives Chinese Covid-19 vaccine

By IANS|   Published: 14th January 2021 7:46 am IST
Indonesian Prez Widodo receives Chinese Covid-19 vaccine

Jakarta, Jan 14 : Indonesian President Joko Widodo received the Covid-19 vaccine shot developed by China’s biopharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech.

The president, widely known as Jokowi, is the first Indonesian vaccinated to show that the vaccine is safe, Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.

After the president, the Indonesian military chief, the national police chief and the Health Minister, among others, were also vaccinated.

Indonesia, through its Food and Drug Control Agency (BPOM), on Monday approved Sinovac Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine for use.

The agency issued an emergency use authorization for the vaccine after interim results of its late-stage trials in the country which showed an efficacy rate of 65.3 per cent.

READ:  I-League: Mohammedan, Churchill play out 0-0 draw

As of Tuesday afternoon, Indonesia had recorded a total of 846,765 Covid-19 infections, according to the Health Ministry.

The virus has claimed more than 24,000 lives across the the country, the ministry said.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 14th January 2021 7:46 am IST
Back to top button