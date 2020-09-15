Indonesian troop recreates ‘Bole Chudiyan’ which will leave you amazed

Mumbai: Bollywood fans aren’t restricted to India, but across various parts of the world and this ever green song recreation just proves it. A group of dancers and also movie buffs from Indonesia recently recreated the hit song from 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham ‘Bole Chudiyan’ YouTuber Vina Fan – who stepped into the shoes of Kareena Kapoor for the recreation – shared the song and dance routine on her channel last week.

In a video that is widely surfacing online, Vina Fan played the character of Kareena Kapoor Khan and members of her group played the other stars. Their remake version saw each character recreating shot-by-shot scenes from the original video. They even wore similar clothes, donned matching hairstyles and even emoted the exact expressions of all the characters in the music video.

The video posted by popular Indonesian influencer Vina Fan is a huge hit online. With over 1.2 million views on YouTube, has become viral on social media platforms as well and impressed people online, with many tagging the film’s director and actors to take a look at it.

Each detail in the recreated video is truly commendable.

Below is the video which was shared by Vina Fan which has taken the internet by storm, and we are sure you will love it too.