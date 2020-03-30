Indonesians played key role in spreading Covid-19 in TS: KCR

Hyderabad: Indonesians have played a key role in spreading Covid-19 in Telangana and Coronavirus has reached Telangana through Indonesian citizens said chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

He was speaking at a press conference here. He told that first coronavirus death has been confirmed in Telangana but by the time he was shifted to Global Hospital he was declared brought dead.

Chief Minister informed that no complaint of him affected with coronavirus was received prior to that.

Source: Siasat news

