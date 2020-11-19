Indore: 31 employees working at jewellery showroom test COVID positive

MansoorPublished: 19th November 2020 8:03 pm IST

Indore: At least 31 employees of a jewellery shop in Indore tested positive for COVID-19, said Additional Collector Ajay Dev Sharma.

Out of the 31 employees, 20 had tested positive yesterday while the remaining 11 employees tested positive for COVID-19 today.

Soon after receiving information about the matter, the team from the district administration and health department reached the jewellery showroom and closed it for sanitisation.

After getting 31 positive cases, the showroom owner has been instructed to shut down and sanitize the showroom for seven days. The municipal team has also reached the spot for cleaning. The customers who recently visited the showroom will also be tested,” said Additional Collector Ajay Dev Sharma.

“This showroom has been shut for seven days for sanitization according to collector’s instructions,” he added.

