Indore’s legislators, Municipal Commissioner participate in cleanliness drive with locals

Indore: MP, MLAs along with the local people of Indore and the municipal corporation officers of the city, participated in a cleanliness campaign on Friday.

Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal launched the public participation cleanliness campaign, a day after the festival of Shri Veer Goga Navami when the municipal cleaners of the city are on leave.

Speaking to media, Pal praised the spirit of Indore locals and said the purpose of the campaigns was not just to honour the cleaning staff of the city, but an occasion to take pride in the cleanliness driven spirit of the locals.

“Our cleaning staff is on leave on the occasion of Goga Navami, and the city is being cleaned by the locals today. They are doing this not only to honour our sanitation workers but also celebrating this campaign as an occasion to take pride in themselves. The spirit of cleanliness is ingrained in the blood of ‘Indories’,” she said.

She added that people of the city understand the value of cleanliness and it was the reason behind Indore being ranked the cleanest city of India four times in a row.

Pal also informed that the municipal corporation has recently added 10-15 new vehicles to the city’s International Waste Management (IWM) mechanical sweeping team.

“We have so far received 3 vehicles and the rest will be received in the next 15 days,” she informed.

Bharatiya Janata Party lawmakers Shankar Lalwani, Mahendra Hardia and Malini Gaur also participated in the campaign.

“Today our cleaning staff is on leave and we believe that the cleanliness should not be spared for even a day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently said that he will start a “Gandagi Chodo Abhiyan”. Thus, we started the campaign following his footsteps,” said Lalwani.

