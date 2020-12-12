Ind’s pace attack to trouble Australian top order: Chopra

New Delhi, Dec 12 : India’s fast bowling attack led by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami will trouble the Australian top order in the upcoming Test series between the two sides, according to former batsman and commentator Aakash Chopra.

Chopra said that the ability that Bumrah and Shami posses alongwith the likes of Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav and Navdeep Saini as options for third pacer means Australia’s top order batsman will have their tasks cut out.

“I can answer this question with great confidence because there is Bumrah and Shami and whichever third pacer plays will also be good, whether it is Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav or Mohammed Siraj. As they say, fast bowlers hunt in pairs. So, your pair is already ready. There is no tension there, till the time Bumrah and Shami are there, I feel we will have the ability to rock the top order,” said Chopra in a video shared on his Facebook page.

Chopra also said that the absence of Warner makes the Australian top order more vulnerable.

“And let’s be fair, (David) Warner is not there and Joe Burns is also doing 50-50. Will Pucovski has also got a blow to his head and he was also going 50-50. So I feel their top order was anyway becoming a little weak. So if you get one or two wickets with the new ball, then you can expose their middle order even more,” he said.

