Infant kidnapped from govt health centre in J-K’s Poonch

Jammu: An infant was reunited with her family within hours after she was allegedly abducted from a public health centre in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district by a woman posing as a nurse, police said on Sunday.

Abdul Hamid Gujjar, a resident of Shindhra village in Haveli, alleged that he was contacted on Saturday by a woman who introduced herself as a nurse at the public health centre in Lassana, a police spokesperson said.

She enquired about the 25-day-old baby’s vaccination record and convinced him to bring her to the health centre for availing of financial aid.

“Hamid took the baby to the public health centre where a burqa-clad woman deceived him and fled with the infant after engaging him in paperwork,” the spokesperson said.

After Hamid lodged a police complaint, a case under relevant sections was registered at Surankote police station and an investigation taken up.

“During the investigation, human and technical intelligence was collated Police teams raided different locations and the baby was recovered from two women in the Ramkund area of Mankote tehsil,” the spokesperson said.

Further investigation is underway, he added.