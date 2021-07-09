Infant’s death sparks protest at Vanasthalipuram area hospital

Hyderabad: The death of a new born child at Vanasthalipuram area hospital has sparked an instant protest program by the family members and the relatives of the child. The family members staged a protest program in front of the hospital alleging that the child died due to the sheer negligence of the doctors of the hospital.

They also alleged that the doctors, who had admitted the pregnant woman on 5th of this month, ignored her even after she experienced labour pains.

They said that the doctors had performed the surgery after three days of the pain and told them that the bee both died as if consumed amniotic fluid .

Enraged at this , the family members of the victim staged a dharna and demanded action against the doctors, who were responsible for the incident.