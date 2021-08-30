Infinix Hot 11S to be launched in India: Specifications, price revealed

Hong Kong based smartphone company Infinix is all set to launch its Hot 11S smartphone in India. Though the exact date hasn’t been revealed by the company, it says that Infinix Hot 11S will be launched around mid-September. It comes as a successor to Infinix Hot 10S unveiled in April this year.

The smartphone will be launched in two variants. It will be priced Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant and Rs. 10,999 for the 6GB+64GB variant.

The smartphone is confirmed to pack the MediaTek Helio G88 SoC under the hood, which is also powering the recently unveiled Redmi 10 Prime. Since both the devices fall under similar price categories and run on the same processor, it can be speculated that Infinix is aiming to launch Hot 11S as a direct competition to Redmi 10 Prime.

The company is yet to reveal the rest of the specifications, which we expect it to reveal in the coming days.