Inflated bill, hospital’s permission to treat COVID-19 revoked

Hyderabad: The Director of Public Health and Family Welfare (HM&FW) on Monday revoked the permission given to Deccan Hospital, Somajiguda for treating corona patients.

According to the official sources despite Government’s clear instructions in the GO, that any deviation to the implementation of ceiling of prices would attract action. In spite of clear ceiling guidelines, the officials observed that Deccan Hospital, Somajiguda, Hyderabad has been charging exorbitant rates, improper billing and not adhering to the ceiling guidelines.

Several complaints were received against Deccan Hospitals. On enquiry by the DMHO Hyderabad, it was found that the complaints against the hospital given by various sources were found to be correct.

The permission was revoked as per provisions of the Telangana Allopathic Private Medical Care Establishments (Registrations and Regulation) Act-2002 and Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.

Following a complaint against the hospital by a youngster for the alleged inflated hospital bill, the medical health department conducted of a detailed enquiry and found the allegations true.