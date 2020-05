Inflation outlook highly uncertain: RBI Governor Das

Mumbai: Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday said the inflation outlook is highly uncertain due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and expressed concern over elevated prices of pulses.

He also said there is a need to review import duties to moderate prices.

Headline inflation may remain firm in the first half of the year and may ease in second half. Inflation may fall below 4 per cent in the third or fourth quarter of the current fiscal, according to the Governor.

Further, Das said government revenues have been impacted severely due to the slowdown in economic activity amid the pandemic.

Source: PTI

