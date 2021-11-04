Influencer Faisal Shaikh arrested in Mumbai

Mumbai: Social media influencer and TikToker Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu found himself in legal trouble after he got detained by Mumbai police for rash driving. According to reports, Faisal was arrested on Wednesday, November 3 for rash driving.

Faisal reportedly rammed his black BMW car into a society’s gate after losing control over the vehicle. Post this, he was arrested by Oshiwara police and a case has been registered under u/s 279, 336 of the IPC at Oshiwara police station, reports said.

@MumbaiPolice have arrested social media influencer #FaisalShaikh alias #Faisu.



Faisu lost control of his speeding BMW and rammed into a society's gate in the #Oshiwara neighbourhood yesterday night, damaging the society's gate. pic.twitter.com/1MAmos89do — Hillol J. Deka (@HillolDeka) November 3, 2021

#Team07 Actor faisu(faisal shaikh) along with his friends #BMW car which was Rashly on high speed ramp into #AmarJuicecentre AlTabook blgd in #millatnagar #Osihawara spot video, as per sources #Faisu07 was driving the car @MumbaiPolice pls verify & take action @CPMumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/FFrB4pxMRE — Mohsin shaikh 🇮🇳 (@mohsinofficail) November 2, 2021

Social media influencer #FaisalShaikh alias #Faisu arrested by @MumbaiPolice



Faisu with his speeding BMW rammed into a society’s gate in #Oshiwara area last night after he lost his control over his car breaking gate of the society. Faisu has 24.3 million followers on @instagram. pic.twitter.com/a4KRRvGQ9H — Subodh Kumar (@kumarsubodh_) November 3, 2021

Pictures and videos of the incident have been doing rounds on internet. No one has been injured in the accident. More details are still awaited.

More about Faisal Shaikh

With 24.4 million Instagram followers, Faisal Shaikh is among the most popular social media influencers in India. Known for his charming looks and amazing dance skills, Faisal has featured in several music videos alongside his rumoured girlfriend and actress Jannat Zubair.