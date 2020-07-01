Inform public 3 days before the lockdown: Maulana Jafar Pasha

Hyderabad: Strongly condemning the ongoing centenary celebrations of former prime minister P V Narasimha Rao, President Amaraat-e-Millat-e-Islamia Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Maulana Mohammed Husamuddin Sani Aaqil better known as Jafar Pasha said Telangana government is celebrating the centenary of a person who left no stone unturned to damage the secular structure of the country.

He demanded that the Telangana government review its decision to celebrate Narasimha Rao’s centenary because it is a matter of national integrity and harmony.

Maulana Jafar Pasha also said that if the Telangana government is considering re-imposition of lockdown in the state then the government should inform the public at least three days before doing it. He asked Telangana government to emulate Tamil nadu Government which announced lockdown on June 15th and imposed it on June 19.

Maulana Jafar Pasha advised residents of Hyderabad to be careful and follow social distancing while in markets. People are seen violating the norms as a result coronavirus is fast spreading in the City, he said. He further advised people to use mask compulsory.

Maulana Jafar Pasha said people should not gather in large numbers on the occasion of celebration and mourning.

Expressing great concern over the rising cases of covid-19 in Hyderabad and some districts of Telangana and lack of facilities in the hospitals, Maulana Jafar Pasha asked the health minister to review the ground situation. He said the government especially health minister should visit Government and private hospitals daily instead of convening review meetings with the officials. He asked the health minister to conduct surprise visit to the government and private hospitals to take stock of the ground situation.

Maulana Jafar Pasha urged Muslims to strengthen their relation with the God Almighty besides taking worldly precautions. He asked them to offer 5 times prayers, recite Quran and supplicate. He urged them to recite to Darood and Istaghfar are in abundance. He noted that Allah almighty is the only protector and helper. Lastly he prayed to Allah Almighty to end the pandemic and forgive all those who succumbed to the virus.