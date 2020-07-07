Infosys flies techies, families to B’luru from the US

Bengaluru: Global software major Infosys flew some of its techies and their families from the US to the city in a chartered flight amid the Covid-19 pandemic, an official said on Tuesday.

“We can confirm that Infosys arranged a flight to get some employees and their families back to India,” a company spokesperson told IANS here.

The special flight with the techies and their relatives landed in the city early Monday, said the spokesperson.

“We won’t be able to share additional details since the flight has already landed in Bengaluru,” said the spokesperson.

A couple of Infosys employees tweeted about the special flight.

“Welcoming Infoscions and family! Returning on a special fight from the US after the lockdown,” tweeted an employee on Monday.

He said some teams had come together to make the special return flight possible.

Similarly, another employee tweeted: “Great effort to provide much needed relief to many Infoscions and their families to get home.”

Co-founder and Chairman Nandan Nilekani also tweeted on the occasion: “Infosys: compassionate capitalism at work!”

The city-based $12.7-billion IT behemoth employs 2.4 lakh employees in 46 countries the world over.

Source: IANS