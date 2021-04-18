Initiate special sanitisation drives: KTR to state officials

Hyderabad: Amidst the ongoing spike of COVID-19 cases, state IT minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Saturday instructed the municipal administration officials to initiate special sanitisation drives and spray sodium Hypochlorite in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area, and other municipalities on a war footing.

KTR on April 17 spoke to municipal administration and urban development principal sectary Arvind Kumar, GHMC commissioner Lokesh Kumar and other officials over the phone, and passed on the instructions. “Utilise all available vehicles for spraying of sodium Hypochlorite. If needed, hire additional vehicles for spraying. Utilise the Pattana Pragati program funds for special sanitisation drive,” he told the, said a press release from his office.

The IT minister asked the officials to take up intensive spraying of Sodium Hypochlorite in public places and also to put entomologists from the Municipal Administration department on high alert. He also asked them to cancel leaves of employees until further notice.

KTR also instructed MA&UD department officials to coordinate with the health department and act accordingly. “Conduct awareness campaigns about safety precautions to be taken to combat COVID 19 and ensure citizens wear masks all the time in public spaces,” he told them. Officials have also been instructed by KTR to ensure all remaining frontline workers from municipal administration and urban development (MA&UD) department are administered the COVID vaccine immediately.

Officials from the MA&UD informed KTR that the vaccination drive for all the employees of GHMC will be completed by Sunday, and that the vaccination drive for all the employees from the municipal corporations across the state will be completed within the next three days