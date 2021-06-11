Injured leopard rescued, shifted to Hyderabad zoo

Hyderabad: A leopard that was severely injured by grazing buffaloes in Mahabubnagar district has been shifted to Hyderabad zoo for the treatment.

According to a report published in Indian Express, locals found the leopard on a ground in severe pain on Thursday. Later, they informed the Forest Department.

After receiving information from the Conservator of Forest, Mahabubnagar, a veterinary team led by Dr. Rakesh from Hyderabad zoo reached the spot. After successfully tranquilizing the animal, it was taken to Hyderabad zoo for further treatment.

A severely injured Leopard in Burugupally village, Koilkonda mandal of Mahbubnagar district is being shifted to Hyderabad Nehru Zoological park. More details awaited. Police and Forest department at location. pic.twitter.com/gTsZzU9cur — Forests And Wildlife Protection Society-FAWPS (@FawpsIndia) June 10, 2021

At the zoo, the leopard was given anti-inflammatory, pain killer drugs along with oral rehydration supplements and nervine tonics.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad zoo lost an 83-year-old Asiatic elephant, Rani, and a 21-year-old leopard, Ayyappa due to senility. With the demise of Rani, the zoo is now left with four Asian elephants (one male and three females).