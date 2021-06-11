Injured leopard rescued, shifted to Hyderabad zoo

By Sameer|   Published: 11th June 2021 1:35 pm IST
Hyderabad: A leopard that was severely injured by grazing buffaloes in Mahabubnagar district has been shifted to Hyderabad zoo for the treatment.

According to a report published in Indian Express, locals found the leopard on a ground in severe pain on Thursday. Later, they informed the Forest Department.

After receiving information from the Conservator of Forest, Mahabubnagar, a veterinary team led by Dr. Rakesh from Hyderabad zoo reached the spot. After successfully tranquilizing the animal, it was taken to Hyderabad zoo for further treatment.

At the zoo, the leopard was given anti-inflammatory, pain killer drugs along with oral rehydration supplements and nervine tonics.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad zoo lost an 83-year-old Asiatic elephant, Rani, and a 21-year-old leopard, Ayyappa due to senility. With the demise of Rani, the zoo is now left with four Asian elephants (one male and three females).

