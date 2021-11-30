Injured Neymar to miss up to eight weeks at PSG

Paris: Neymar will not play again for Paris Saint-Germain in 2021 as he has been sidelined for up to eight weeks with an ankle injury.

Brazil forward was forced from the field on a stretcher after landing awkwardly during the Ligue 1 clash with Saint-Etienne.

PSG have said in a statement on the club’s official website on Monday: “The examinations carried out confirm that Neymar Jr suffers from a sprained left ankle with ligament injuries.”

“An unavailability of 6 to 8 weeks is to be expected. A new assessment will be made in 72 hours to specify the recovery.”

Neymar posted on social media: “Unfortunately, these setbacks are a part of an athlete’s life. Now you have to raise your head and move on. I will come back better and stronger.”

If the 29-year-old is to miss the next six weeks, then he will be forced to sit out domestic meetings with Nice, Lens, Monaco, and Lorient before the Ligue 1 winter break, along with the final Champions League group stage clash with Club Brugge.

Neymar will likely return at the beginning of February, in time for the beginning of the Champions League knockout stages, with PSG already qualified as runners-up in Group A behind Manchester City.