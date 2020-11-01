Inki wrist me alag hi twist tha: VVS Laxman turns 46

New Delhi, Nov 1 : Cricket fraternity on Sunday took to Twitter to extend birthday wishes to former India batsman VVS Laxman who has turned 46.

“Many happy returns of the day VVS Laxman bhai! Hope you have a great day ahead,” tweeted Shikhar Dhawan.

“Inke wrist mein alag hi twist tha. Happy birthday to a wonderful friend Bhrata VVS Laxman. May you find all the love and happiness,” tweeted Virender Sehwag.

Suresh Raina said: “Happy birthday VVS Laxman. It’s always been an honour to play with a true gentleman like you. Wishing lots of happiness and healthy times ahead.”

“Very very special wishes for a fine gentleman on the park & in life! Happy birthday VVS Laxman. It’s been a pleasure playing alongside you & creating memories together! Wishing you happiness and success always! Loads of love and wishes laxi #Legend,” tweeted Yuvraj Singh.

“Very very happy birthday to a very very special man VVS Laxman wish you lots of happiness…,” said Harbhajan Singh.

“Happy Birthday VVS Laxman Bhai. Wishing you good health and happiness always,” tweeted Ajinkya Rahane.

“Happy birthday VVS Laxman! It has been a complete pleasure knowing you! Thanks for all the lovely memories over the years! Wishing you the best of health and happiness always!” said Gautam Gambhir on social media.

Laxman represented India in 134 Tests and 86 ODIs in which he amassed 8,781 and 2,338 runs respectively. His stellar international career was studded with 23 tons (17 in Tests and 6 in ODIs) and 66 half centuries (56 in Tests and 10 in ODIs).

Laxman had magnificent numbers against Australia and that’s why he was considered as their nemesis. He scored 2,434 runs at an average of 49.61 in 29 Tests, including six hundreds, against Australia. In particular, the Hyderabad batsman is remembered for his memorable 281-run knock in the famous Eden Gardens Test in 2001 which India won conceding a follow-on in 2001.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.