Inmarsat fleet phones to be made in India

Chennai, Sep 16 : One of the business partners of satellite communications company Inmarsat will start manufacturing satellite phones in India soon, said a top official of Inmarsat India on Wednesday.

Pointing out the company’s strong presence in India, Gautam Sharma, Managing Director, said early next year one of the company’s business partners in the country will start assembling the phones here.

Sharma said later ‘Fleet phones’ will be manufactured in India which would have huge potential especially in the fisheries sector.

He was speaking at a space sector conference ‘Ushering the new era in Indian Space Sector’ organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in association with Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Antrix Corporation Limited and supported by NewSpace India Limited (NSIL).

He said the satellite phones used by Inmarsat’s Indian and global customers are designed by a company based in Bengaluru.

Sharma said there are about 200,000 fishing vessels and the fishermen can be supported with two-way communication.

He also said one of the company partners has developed an e-medicine kit that can be used in airplanes and ships so that in case of any emergency the crew can reach a doctor online using it.

